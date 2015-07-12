Another dodgy ‘Hardy’ sign

We’ve been highlighting a rash of ‘Hardy’ signs that have nothing to do with the esteemed Alnwick company, and another has surfaced on eBay. Its seller is optimistically put a price of £1250 on it. Well, it’s decorative, and if you’ve got more money than sense, you might be tempted. But take our word: none of them has anything to do with Hardy’s. Should you be inclined, you can view it at https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Hardy-Bros-Ltd-Angling-Specialists-Large-Oak-Wall-Plaque/143222227547. Caveat emptor.

Want to know more? Our issue 119 has a full article on similar signs and cabinets.